DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Surprise lunch for the Mercy Center for Women

Thanks to the generosity of Erie area organizations, the Mercy Center for Women had a wonderful surprise lunch today for their residents.

“We’re really excited! Red Letter Hospitality has donated these meals along with YEP, the Young Erie Professionals team to the Mercy Center for Women for the women and children,” said Jennie Hagerty, the executive director for the Mercy Center for Women.

This lunch is part of an outreach program started by Red Letter Hospitality. The Cork provided 25 meals and cupcakes were provided by Icing on the Lake. Money for the meals came from YEP. They raised $310 total during these trying times.

“We really leveraged our 250 members to provide meals to these women. We also raised enough that we’ll be able to give them some additional funding toward their necessary services that they provide women and children within this community,” said Amanda Duncan, the program manager of Young Erie Professionals.

YEP and Red Letter Hospitality are also helping the Mercy Center by highlighting the work they do.

“…to really shine a light on the services that they’re providing women throughout COVID. Victims of domestic need a safe space to go to when they’re in dangerous situation,” said Duncan.

It can also be easy to forget to give back during hard times. This is just one way people are showing they care.

“I think it speaks to the values not only of our organization but our members, and finding ways to give back to the community even during difficult times personally,” said Duncan.