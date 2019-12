The holiday season is in full swing right now, and so are the scammers. A popular form of scamming going on right now in Erie County is the puppy scam.

Puppy scammers are usually active online through fake websites and social media apps. Pam Marlowe, Public Relations Coordinator of the Better Business Bureau shows us some of these websites. Marlowe also gives us tips for online shopping.

The puppy scam is not just limited to puppies. These scamming methods are used when buying anything online.