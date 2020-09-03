DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The creative virtual classroom

Most students and teachers are heading back to a virtual classroom this school year, thanks to COVID-19.

Learning virtually can be a barrier to focus and a gateway to distractions. Teachers also want to feel connected with their students like they’re used to.

School districts are working with teachers to make their virtual classrooms as engaging as possible for students. Through different programs and tools provided, teachers, students, and families are finding the transition to be smooth so far.

However, teachers say nothing compares to the in-person interaction with their students.