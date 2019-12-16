DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The dangers of leaving your pets in cold vehicles

People enjoy taking pets with them oin their dsy to day journeys, but be sure to take temperature in consideration when leaving your car.

We spoke to the animal cruelty division at the Erie Humane Society. Even with the cooler temperatures in the forecast, pets should not be left in vehicles for long periods of time. There are health risks that comes to your pet being exposed to these cold temperatures, and even a slight risk of death.

the safest thing to do for your animal whenever temperature is a concern, is to leave them at home for their safety.

Odessa Meredith reports.