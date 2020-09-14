DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The difference between the common cold, the flu, and COVID-19

Summer is ending and colder weather will be here soon. The common cold and the flu are the other two viruses that will join COVID-19 and affect many more people.

The three illnesses share a lot of the same symptoms, giving nurse practitioners and doctors a challenge. It’s even possible to get all three viruses at the same time. Taking the necessary precaution of getting your flu vaccine early can help doctors and nurses to differentiate between the three and figure out what you have. The vaccines is available now at your primary care physician’s office and at many pharmacies.

Other precautions you can take if you come down with the common cold or flu include resting, staying home, drinking lots of fluids, and frequent hand washing.

If you’re ever unsure about your symptoms, reach out to your primary care physician.