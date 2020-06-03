DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The ingredients of a good campaign

The foundation of candidates in an election is the campaign. A campaign helps to get name recognition and a road map of your ideas out to voters.Campaigns are hard to develop, but they can be successful.

Before this election season, COVID -19 came completely unexpected. The pandemic caused a difference in the Pennsylvania Primary, as the date was delayed. In addition, many voters turned to mail in ballots allowing them to cast their vote in advance. Adjustments quickly had to be made to campaigns and the ways to reach people.

Caitlin Handerhan is the Executive Director of the Policy Fund at Penn state Behrend. In addition, she is a campaign consultant. She managed the campaign for state senate candidate Julie Slomski. Through the process, there were many changes she needed to make with the hurdles that came with election season. In addition to getting name recognition for Slomski in her run against well Known Andre Horton, she had to think of different ways to reach people through the campaign. As of now she leads the race, but it isn’t over yet.