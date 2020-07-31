DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The new low ropes course at Asbury Woods

Do you think you have what it takes to master the new low ropes course at Asbury Woods? The elements may not be as easy as you think to get through!

Asbury Woods was able to launch the course through donors and a grant from the Erie Community Foundation. The project consists of 6 different elements throughout the woods that require teamwork and strategy. The purpose of the course is not only to provide recreation and fun, but to teach participants life skills as you work with your group to get through each element.

So come put your skills to the test and try to complete all 6 elements! Call Asbury Woods at (814) 836-6188 to book a facilitated group session or with any questions. All participants are required to sign a waiver. More information on the course and booking group sessions can be found here.