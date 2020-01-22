DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The Sight Center of Northwestern PA begins fourth annual Snow Camp

1  of  2
The Sight Center of Northwestern Pennsylvania began their fourth year of Snow Camp Tuesday night. Asbury Woods has been hosting the program for 2 years at their location.

Snow Camp is designed to help blind and visually impaired children and their siblings learn new skills, boost confidence, make new friends, and have fun.

If you know a visually impaired child that you would like to get involved in next year’s snow camp or want more information, call the Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania at 814-455-0995.

Odessa Meredith reports.

