This Week we begin a new weekly segment that you can only see on our website.

This Week in Erie we talk to the people who are making a difference at the Anna Shelter. Founder Ruth Thompson shared her story about why she started the Anna Shelter 15 years ago, and how it’s evolved.

Also tips on how to protect your pets from the heat, and more information about low cost vet care is now available at several locations operated by the Anna Shelter as well.

That’s This Week in Erie.