DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Travel during the Independence Day holiday

Even a pandemic won’t stop some people from traveling for the holiday weekend. However, most travelers this year are using their car as a safer alternative to get to their destination. As more restrictions become lifted in different areas, people are seeing it as an opportunity to get back out on the road.

Even though restrictions are being lifted, there is still a very limited selection of activities going on this year for Independence Day. Because of this, a lot of people aren’t traveling very far. Some are resorting to “stay” -cations or backyard celebrations with family and friends, but this causes concern for experts. With less to do this year, experts fear that they’ll see an uptick in drinking and driving.

During the holiday weekend, drivers are reminded to have a sober designated driver if you plan to drink, limit distractions while on the road, and do all of the normal checks to make sure your vehicle is safe.