Safety of students, faculty, and staff on college campuses is important. The state recognizes that, which is why two local campuses will receive a $30,000 state grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The purpose of the grant is to improve security measures, and to provide resources to educate campus communities on reporting crimes and sexual assault.

Gannon University and Mercyhurst University are the two recipients of the grant.

Odessa Meredith reports.