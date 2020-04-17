DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Universities reach potential students virtually

The shutdown is affecting many high school seniors when it comes to their college search. They may have fears of not being able to take campus tours, or attend open houses.

When moving current students to online learning, colleges and universities didn’t forget about their potential students. We spoke to Edinboro University which is one school that has all their admission resources moved online. Through various digital platforms, they’re making the experience as live as possible for potential students. They’re doing this through features such as pre-recorded videos, a virtual campus tour, Facebook Live q&a sessions, and more.