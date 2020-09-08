DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Verifying your voter information

The election is coming up in November, and voters are preparing to make sure their voices are heard. The preparation includes making sure you’re eligible to vote, and making sure your ballot is received.

There is a ballot tracker for voters to check and see whether or not their ballot has been received. Citizens can also make sure they are registered to vote.

Ballot status can be checked here. Registration status can be checked here.

If you received a mail-in ballot for the primary election in June, there is no need to reapply even if you receive another one from an area voting organization. A ballot will be generated for you and mailed to your residence. If you submit a second application, it will be denied.