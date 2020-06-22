DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Victorian Princess ready to set sail again

With the county finally getting the green light to enter the green phase, more organizations are getting to set sail including the Victorian Princess.

They will have dinner Thursday through Sunday 7 to 9 p.m. in addition to offering lunch Friday and Saturday starting at noon.

“We’re going to be offering Wednesday happy hour still. Most of those are going to be themed- we’ve done nurse night, we’ve done first responders- so that’s going to be still happening. The final thing is we’re going to be offering a lot more sightseeing cruises,” said Chelcie Gette, marketing and part of the family owners.

People can start making reservations for cruises and meals with the website bookings now live. Bookings are for as early as this Friday.

The Victorian Princess decided to have some fun and premiered a new drink after holding a contest.

“Drum roll…. it’s the Don’t Cough Daiquiri,’ said Gette.

People are still able to hold parties, but at half capacity.

“We’re really pushing private cruises when we go into green,” said Brigitte O’Neil, an intern for the Victorian Princess.