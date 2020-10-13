DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Voter intimidation

Tensions are rising between citizens as election day is quickly approaching. Some voters will even go as far as to intimidate other voters, and make them afraid to cast their vote.

Erie County Board of Elections Chairman Carl Anderson says voter intimidation is illegal. It can range from actions such as threats to assault, and is a violation of your first amendment right. The Erie County Board of Elections is working closely with the Erie Sheriff’s office and other municipalities to ensure the safety of all registered voters.

If you feel that you have faced voter intimidation, contact your local elections office.