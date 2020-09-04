DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Voters raise concerns about a safe and secure election

The presidential election is just 2 months away, and voters are already bringing up concerns. The main concerns centered around this year’s election are fair and safe voting practices once ballots are submitted.

To maintain the integrity of the ballot system, The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania ensures voters that security procedures are in place to keep ballots safe. Locally, the Erie County Board of Elections continuously works to address inactive voters, and only sends paper ballots out to voters requesting them. This process is done to ensure that everyone votes only once. It’s also important to keep your important information secure such as your drivers license number, social security number, and signature so there’s no attempt by anyone to vote on your behalf.

The County Commissioners Association encourages you to reach out to your local board if you have questions or concerns.