DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Voting by mail for the Pennsylvania Primary

Election staff and state officials want all Pennsylvanians to feel safe when voting this year. If you don’t feel safe voting in person, you can now vote by mail. This option is made possible by Governor Tom Wolf for the Pennsylvania Primary and all elections following. Around 1 million Americans have taken advantage of the new voting opportunity already. If you want to vote this way, apply here by May 26th at 5pm.

If you would still like to head to the polls, you may do so. Listen to your county election offices for updates on polling locations. The state is communicating and planning safety measures already for the safety of voters. Poll workers will be provided with infection protection kits that include safety and cleanliness equipment.

If you don’t have internet access or don’t want to go to a polling location, call 1-877-VOTESPA (option 3) to receive a paper application in the mail or if you need assistance.

Remember that voters will now cast ballots through a paper system.