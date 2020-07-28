DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Voting by mail or heading to the polls?

With the pandemic becoming more serious every day, the push for people to vote by mail is even stronger.

NextGen Pennsylvania partnered with Vote Save America on July 28th for their Vote by Mail Day of Action. These organizations believe that people should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote.

Through Vote Save America’s Adopt A State program, volunteers from Vote Save and NextGen “adopted” Pennsylvania as their state to contact PA voters about mail in voting. Over 1,000 volunteers took part in texting and calling voters of Pennsylvania to encourage voting by mail. Through these contacts, volunteers also took time to clear up the misconceptions of this style of voting, and helped people get signed up.

However, some voters will still prefer to head out to the polls in November. That’s why Erie County is looking for poll workers. If you’re interested, the requirements to become a poll worker can be found here.

The Erie County election team will provide the necessary equipment for poll workers to stay safe while spending the day at the polls.