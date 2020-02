The state of Pennsylvania is changing the way we’re used to voting due to being in compliance with a new law. In addition, laws for early voting are changing as well.

Representative Bob Merski and the Erie County Board of Elections held two ‘Modernizing the Vote’ sessions Tuesday at the Blasco Library to explain these changes.

Anyone who missed the sessions but has questions or wants more information can stop into Representative Merski’s office at 3901 Liberty street, or visit votespa.com.