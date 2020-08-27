DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Wait times for COVID-19 test results

At the start of the pandemic, people waited as long as a week or more to get the results of their COVID-19 test. This depended on many factors including the amount of people getting tested, the testing site, the size of testing labs, and more. With people waiting that long for results we wanted to know, can the amount of time you’re waiting affect the results of a COVID-19 test? We also asked local hospitals if the time it takes to get results have changed since the start of the pandemic.

It’s important to remember to keep others safe after you get tested. Healthcare professionals remind you to stay home until you get your results. Staying home reduces the risk of potentially spreading the virus to others if you happen to test positive.