Digital Exclusive- Warren County Commissioners Schedule Town Hall for Reopening County

The Commissioners of Warren County have scheduled a Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Thursday, May 14th at 3:30 PM, to discuss the safe reopening of Warren County and to solicit feedback from business owners and the community.

The meeting will take place online as a GoToMeeting and the focus will be on COVID-19 related issues in the County and specifically businesses reopening and how businesses have been effected by the ongoing shutdown; however, we will take questions and comments from citizens as well.

“We are doing this to be more informed and effective ambassadors to the Commonwealth on behalf our Warren County businesses. We don’t take this lightly, we know livelihoods are on the line,” said Commissioner Ben Kafferlin, chairman of the County Commissioners.

For the town hall to be organized, as we are preparing for a large number of people to call in.

People need to pre-register for the town hall through a form they can reach on the County website, warrencopa.com, or by calling Pam Matve, Chief Clerk, and providing their name, question or comment, and the municipality they reside in.

The form will collect similar information. Participants will be added to the agenda on a first-come, first-served basis and those that provide their email will receive an email with the agenda in advance of the meeting.

When the meeting opens, the Commissioners will run through the list of respondents and give them an opportunity to make their comment or ask their question in the order they were received via online registration.

All discussions will be recorded, and all notes and comments will be forwarded to the Governor’s office and other authorities for their review.

The goal is to gather the voices of the community and document their interests and concerns to then be utilized in the decision-making processes at all levels of government.

“We are very interested in understanding how this pandemic is effecting our businesses in Warren county as we advocate on your behalf going forward,” said Tricia Durbin, vice-chair of the County Commissioners.

You do not have to register to call in or login via GoToMeeting. If you do not pre-register, you will not be given an opportunity to speak or ask a question, but are able to listen in.

“We want to give as much of a voice to the folks in the trenches as possible, and make sure their concerns are considered at the local, state, and federal levels,” said Eggleston.

Login Information: Warren County Commissioners Meeting:

Tablet or smartphone: https://www.gotomeet.me/warrencopa

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106

United States: +1 (571) 317-3129

Access Code: 271-111-893

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/271111893