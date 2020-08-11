DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for voter fraud

As the election quickly approaches, be aware of voter fraud. Voter fraud occurs when someone votes on another person’s behalf, votes more than once, votes under citizenship of a different country, or votes under a false identity. Voter fraud can occur easily especially in smaller towns, and sometimes unknowingly. If a ballot gets sent to an inactive voter, an old address of a registered voter, or if someone obtains your social security number or drivers license, these can be outlets to voter fraud.

Although the unlawful act is hard to detect, preventative measures are in place to reduce the risk of this happening to registered voters. Erie County is working to contact inactive voters, and only sends ballots to people who apply for them. Signatures on ballots and at polling places are used to compare signatures that are already on file. Also, poll workers are essentially your neighbors as they typically work in the polling location of the area they live in. A poll worker may be able to easily identify if someone is attempting to cast a ballot under a false identity.

If you have questions or think you may be a victim of voter fraud, click here to contact the Erie County Board of Elections.