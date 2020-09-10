DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Waterford Fair’s youth livestock online sale begins

The pandemic may have caused the Waterford fair to be cancelled, but that doesn’t mean that the hard work of youth is going to waste. A number of youth work hard every year to raise livestock in preparation for the Waterford Junior Invitational show and livestock sale at the fair.

This year, only immediate family of the kids were invited to watch the show. However, anyone can view and participate in the virtual sale.

The sale began Thursday, September 10th and ends on Friday, September 11th at 6:00 p.m. Livestock featured in the sale include cattle, goats, sheep, and swine.

There’s still time to register to bid. Click here for a link to the sale.