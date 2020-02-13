DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: What happens at Waldameer Park during the winter?

When Waldameer’s season ends, the work really begins for the ride maintenance team.

Waldameer’s ride maintenance team works hours on the rides, slides, and attractions that we all love. The team does everything from taking down the rides at the end of the season, extreme maintenance to keep the rides safe, and paint jobs on the rides to enhance appearance.

Today we took a behind the scenes look at what happens to the park from the end of last season, to the start of the next.

Also learn about some of the new things coming to Waldameer for the 2020 summer season!