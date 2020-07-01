DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Will you be my pen pal?

Will you be my pen pal? Residents of Country Acres Personal Care Home are asking you to write letters to them.

Although technology such as face time and Zoom are at the world’s fingertips for everyone to communicate, residents are writing letters because that’s how they’re used to connecting.

So far, a large amount of pen pals are reaching out to residents locally, and even some from outside of the country! The program has taken off better than expected, but more pen pals are definitely welcome.

You can type ‘Country Acres Personal Care Home’ into Facebook, choose a resident or two on their Facebook page, and become their pen pal today!

Letters can be sent here: Country Acres Personal Care Home (Insert pen pal name here) 2017 Meadville Rd. Titusville, PA 16354