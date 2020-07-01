1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health signs expanded mask-wearing order; masks now mandatory in public spaces
12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; Total stands at 620 cumulative cases

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Will you be my pen pal?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Will you be my pen pal? Residents of Country Acres Personal Care Home are asking you to write letters to them.

Although technology such as face time and Zoom are at the world’s fingertips for everyone to communicate, residents are writing letters because that’s how they’re used to connecting.

So far, a large amount of pen pals are reaching out to residents locally, and even some from outside of the country! The program has taken off better than expected, but more pen pals are definitely welcome.

You can type ‘Country Acres Personal Care Home’ into Facebook, choose a resident or two on their Facebook page, and become their pen pal today!

Letters can be sent here:        
Country Acres Personal Care Home
(Insert pen pal name here)
2017 Meadville Rd.
Titusville, PA 16354

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar