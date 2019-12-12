DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Winter Wonderland begins this weekend at Asbury Woods

Come join in on all the fun at Asbury Woods as their Winter Wonderland event kicks off this weekend!

Take a stroll through the woods on the brand new boardwalk, look at tons of Christmas lights strung along the trees, and even check out the music light show. There will also be many activities inside the Nature Center for everyone to enjoy.

The event will happen every weekend in December from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the event.

The cost is $5 for Asbury Woods Supporting Donors, and $8 for general admission. Children 3 and under are free.