DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: ‘Zoom Bombing’

Meeting up through the popular video chatting app Zoom is the new normal for many of us. Since this is one of the main ways that people are communicating, others found an opportunity to play a prank know as “Zoom Bombing”.

Zoom Bombing is when an uninvited user shows up in a group’s meeting on Zoom. The user then does something unexpected within the group. A professor shares her recent experience with Zoom Bombing happening in the middle of one of her virtual lectures.

There are ways to secure your account so you aren’t the next victim of this malicious act.