The digital subchannels of JET 24 and FOX 66 are off the air at the moment.

We are talking about channels 24.2, LAFF TV, channel 24.3, Court Mystery TV, channel 66.2, GRIT TV, channel 66.3, and Bounce TV.

The problem is the equipment failure. Due to issues acquiring replacement equipment, it will likely be weeks before these channels return.

You can only see these programs by using an antenna. We apologize for the inconvenience.

