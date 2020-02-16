What’s better than eating a gourmet dinner under the stars?

Well that might not sound like fun in the middle of February.

What about enjoying the night sky inside the warmth and comfort of Erie’s Premier Planetarium.

Over at Penn State Behrend at the Yahn Planetarium, they hosted dinner under the stars.

This is the 19th year that it has been hosted by the Hagen History Center.

“It originally started on Sixth Street on the Watson Curtze Mansion, in 2013 we gave the planetarium to Penn State Behrend, so now have a partnership between the Yahn Planetarium,” said Shelby Graml, Hagen History Center.

The dinner included frenched rack of lamb, chicken piccata and ginger sesame salmon.