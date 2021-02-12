Diocese of Erie announces Ash Wednesday adaptations due to the pandemic

Ash Wednesday will mark the beginning of the first full season of Lent to take place during the pandemic.

The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Erie has announced new protocols that will be in place to ensure the day is observed safely.

Priests will sprinkle ash on the crown of the head rather than marking foreheads with the sign of the cross. This approach requires no physical contact.

Also, the distribution of ashes will take place in silence this year. Per instruction from the Congregation for Divine Worship in Rome, the priest will bless the ashes and sprinkle them with holy water. Then he will offer one of two prayers a single time rather than repeating it for each person.

The Diocese of Erie reminds Catholics that there is never an obligation to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday, and that the three pillars of the season are prayer, fasting and almsgiving — all of which can be practiced at home.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday — February 17, 2021 — and concludes when the Paschal Triduum of the passion, death, and resurrection of the Lord at the start of the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, as well as other forms of self-denial, are recommended most warmly by the church. Daily Mass is particularly encouraged. A listing of Masses available by livestream in the Diocese of Erie can be found at eriercd.org/livestreammass.html.

Ash Wednesday, all Fridays in Lent except March 19 and Good Friday are days of abstinence from eating meat for those 14 years of age and older. Because the Solemnity of St. Joseph (March 19) falls on a Friday of Lent, and solemnities are never days of penance, the faithful are not obliged to abstain from meat on that day.

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday also are days of fasting for those ages 18 to 58 inclusive. On these days, those bound by the law of fasting may take one full meal. Two smaller meals, sufficient to maintain strength according to one’s needs, also are permitted. Eating between meals is not permitted, but liquids including milk and fruit juices are allowed. When health or work is seriously affected, the law does not oblige.

For those facing financial constraints, almsgiving can be practiced in the form of generosity of heart such as offering a smile of encouragement, even when it’s challenging; forgiving someone who has caused hurt; overlooking the faults of others, including not pointing them out; not gossiping; and, not least, giving time to family members, friends or a charitable organization.

Visit the new Lenten micro-site www.eriercd.org/lent.html for more information on Lent.