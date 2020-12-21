Diocese of Erie announces list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses around the region

The Diocese of Erie has compiled a complete list of Christmas and Christmas Eve masses this holiday season.

The list also provides links to watch mass live online.

“Parishes want to be as welcoming as possible during this Christmas season, a time when

many people are looking to include a spiritual aspect to their celebration,” said Anne-Marie Welsh, director of communications for the diocese. “We hope this will make it easier for every one to find the information they are seeking.” In addition to Mass times, the site indicates parishes that are providing space for overflow crowds in parish halls or gymnasiums, as well as those that are asking people to call ahead for reservations. “For the most part, it is easier to find room at Masses earlier on Christmas morning than on Christmas Eve,” Welsh said. “But the site is designed to give people as many options as possible.”

Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico will once again offer Christmas Midnight Mass at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie.

Jet 24 will broadcast the Mass live, as well as, livestream it, thanks to a partnership with Gannon University and the generosity of an anonymous donor.

The broadcast will start with a half hour of music beginning at 11:30 pm. The cathedral’s Midnight Mass will be available to watch at www.yourerie.com/midnight-mass or on the Diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eriercd.

The Mass also will air live on TalkErie.com 103.3, 105.9 FM, with a replay Christmas Day at 11:30 am.

Find a complete list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses around the region here.