Tho Diocese of Erie announcing changes to a decree issued for two parishes in Oil City.

According to a news release, Bishop Lawrence Persico revoked a decree merging St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City. This comes after a parishoner issued a petition asking for the Bishop to revoke his decision.

The most significant change will be St. Stephen Church will have a mission status. This means that masses may be celebrated there on Sundays or on holy days.