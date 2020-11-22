Diocese of Erie confirms the closure of the Erie based Holy Family Monastery

After more than 60 years, the Diocese of Erie has confirmed the closure of the Erie based Holy Family Monastery which was home to the Carmelite Sisters of Erie.

The Carmelite Sisters of Erie were invited to Erie back in 1957 by Bishop Gannon. Originally the sisters were located in Wheeling West Virginia.

In September of 2016 the last of the original sisters had passed away.

The Diocese of Erie released the following statement:

“I can confirm that the Carmelite nuns are preparing to close the Erie-based Holy Family Monastery. This is being done in response to Cor Orans, a document published by the Vatican in 2018 that provides new guidance for contemplative communities. There are not enough members in Erie’s monastery for it to remain open. It’s impossible to say how important the presence of the Carmelites has been to our region. We will provide more information about the situation as details are finalized.” said Anne-Marie Welsh, Director of Communications.

You can find more information about the Carmelite Sisters as well as the monastery here.