Diocese of Erie kicks off Catholic Schools Week

It’s Catholic Schools Week across the diocese. This is a chance to teach students about giving.

It also gives school leaders a chance to reassess the status of Catholic education, five years after a plan that reduced the long standing idea of neighborhood parish schools.

Here at Saint Luke School, members of student government is working on their project of raising supplies for children of veterans. This is a service project that student government has taken for Catholic Schools Week.

Despite being next door to the church, the school is no longer considered a parish school following a 2016 plan to create five school districts in the diocese.

This does not change the mission at Saint Luke School to teach students the value of service.

“Express to the students that there’s a much bigger need and a greater picture than what’s at Saint Luke’s in the building,” said Don Fuller, Principal at Saint Luke School.

What was the reason for coming up with the plan in the beginning? Sheer economics.

Not all of the neighborhood parishes were working. It was a plan to make the system stronger with fewer schools.

There are now 30 catholic schools in the diocese grades K through 12. Of these schools, eight of them are still parish schools, most of which are in outlying areas.

In 2013 there were 7,961 students enrolled in Catholic schools. To this day that number is now 5,140.

The superintendent said that the system may be smaller, but it is stronger.

“Within Erie County for sure, but as we look to other parts of the diocese and we look at demographics as part of the pastoral planning process, the bishop is motivated. We have to take all these things into consideration,” said Jim Gallagher, Catholic Schools Superintendent.

Sometimes less can mean more.