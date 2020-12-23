Diocese of Erie makes preparations for Christmas Eve mass

Preparations are now underway when it comes to celebrating Christmas this year.

A variety of masses are being offered this year through the Diocese of Erie.

The Christmas Midnight Mass offered at St. Peter Cathedral will be broadcast on JET 24.

The broadcast will start with a half hour of music beginning at 11:30 p.m.

One priest we spoke with explained that, although many more will be at home watching this year, the spirit of Christmas will still be present.

“If anything, this year kind of brings us closer together to that original Christmas. Therefore, call forth from us what does this mean for us in darkness and in trial and challenge God comes to us and something good and beautiful can happen.” Fr. Michael Kesicki, University Chaplain at Gannon University.

