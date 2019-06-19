Diocese of Erie Reacts to Allegations against Bishop Emeritus Trautman

The Diocese of Erie is now speaking out after a new allegation of priest abuse charges former Erie Bishop Donald w. Trautman with knowing about it and doing nothing.

Tuesday, Buffalo man, James Bottlinger accused Father Michael Freeman of sexually abusing him when he was a minor. This set off ripples in Erie after he pointed to Bishop Emeritus Trautman for allegedly knowing about it.

50-year-old Bottlinger says Bishop Emeritus Trautman was told about the abuse from Freeman. This coming as a surprise to the Dioceses of Erie saying this is the first time they have heard about these allegations.

“It’s always painful when there are any allegations. We had some recently with another priest. Whether it’s with a Bishop or Priest, nobody wants to see allegations come forward. It is difficult to look at the past. We want to get to the truth in every situation and that is what we’ll be aiming to do,” said Anna Marie Welsh, on behalf of the Diocese of Erie.

As for the most recent allegations against Bishop Emeritus Trautman, the Diocese says it far too early for them to comment on the matter.

“The Diocese of Erie is not a party to the suit. That is going to be filed in August. So, we don’t have it. We don’t have the details and facts. We have to let the process unfold,” said Welsh.

The Diocese of Erie says they will not be starting an investigation into the allegations just yet, saying it’s not their case since the suit was filed against the diocese of Buffalo.

“Are role I think would be in this case to simply corporate if we are asked. But, as far as I know, there is nothing we’re starting immediately on this,” said Welsh.

As for members of the Diocese of Erie, Welsh says to be patient and the truth will come out.