One of the longest reigning bishops for the Diocese of Erie passed away on Feb. 26 at the age of 85.

Members of the Diocese of Erie and the Erie community are saying their parting words.

Donald Trautman, the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Erie, passed away at the age of 85.

Trautman served the community as bishop from 1990 until 2012.

“It did not come as a surprise that he was dying. He took a turn for the worst on Monday last week, and we were notified. So we were able to get in to see him and tell him goodbye,” said Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie.

Father Michael Ferrick, the Director of Saint Peter Cathedral, also reflected on Trautman’s life as bishop. He recalls one special moment.

“Bishop Trautman ordained me. It will be 23 years ago this April. So he will always have a soft spot in my heart,” said Father Michael Ferrick, Director of Saint Peter Cathedral.

Bishop Persico also said that Trautman was one of the longest serving bishops for the Diocese of Erie.

“Bishop Trautman had one of the longer tenures as the bishop of Erie for 22 years. Third longest bishop here and he was very active on the national scene,” said Bishop Persico.

“You know being bishop so long he got to know that people because when you’re bishop, this is your parish, he’s the pastor. He was the pastor here at the Cathedral and he got to know many of the families and the kids,” said Father Ferrick.

According to the communications director for the Diocese of Erie, the funeral arrangements have not been made at the time of writing.