Diocese of Erie releases statement on recent lawsuits related to sexual abuse

The Diocese of Erie has released the following statement on the lawsuits filed in recent weeks related to the 40th Statewide Grand Jury Report from August 2018:

“The Diocese of Erie recently has been named in 31 lawsuits related to sexual abuse, similar to

other cases filed in dioceses across Pennsylvania this summer. These cases do not involve any new allegations but, instead, relate to previous allegations dating back many years ago.

In June 2019, the state Superior Court ruled that the lawsuit of plaintiff Renée Rice, who sued

the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for fraud-based claims, could move forward. The Rice suit claims that an earlier grand jury report, issued in March 2016 and not involving the Diocese of Erie, demonstrated that the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese had covered up abuse. Two years later, in August 2018, the 40th Statewide Grand Jury Report was released, detailing past abuse in six other Pennsylvania dioceses, including Erie.

As in the Rice case, the recently filed lawsuits against the Diocese of Erie allege the 2018 report demonstrated that the Diocese of Erie, as well as other dioceses, had covered up abuse. Because the statute of limitations for fraud-based claims is two years, it appears that plaintiffs’ counsel believed they had two years from the issuance of the 40th Statewide Grand Jury Report to file lawsuits against the Diocese of Erie pursuant to Rice.

The Rice case now has been appealed to the state Supreme Court. Whether or not that case and those like it can move forward depends upon the ruling, which has not yet been given.

In its ongoing commitment to transparency, the Diocese of Erie acknowledges it is aware of the

lawsuits and will continue to monitor the situation. It remains committed to addressing the needs of survivor-victims as well as to continuing its many ministries ranging from education and evangelization to charitable outreach efforts.”

Diocese of Erie