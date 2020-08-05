Diocese of Erie resumes work with ISRP

The Diocese of Erie has announced it will resume work with the Independent Survivors’ Reparation Program (ISRP) following a brief hiatus because of COVID-19.

The ISRP was established to address the emotional, psychological and pastoral

needs of survivors of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Erie.

According to the diocese, the move affected 40 claimants who had filed claims that have yet to be determined.

Claimants will be notified that the fund will resume processing claims effective August 6th.