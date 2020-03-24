Diocese of Erie suspends payments for independent survivors due to economic turmoil from COVID-19

The Diocese of Erie suspends payments for the independent survivors reparation program.

The program was created for victims of child sexual abuse by priests to receive settlement payments from the church in lieu of going through the courts.

In a statement, the diocese says that the situation is a result of economic turmoil caused by the onset of COVID-19. The suspension will last at least 90 days.

The statement also says in part that the move will affect the approximately 40 remaining claimants who have filed claims that they have yet to be determined.

In a response to the diocese move, the survivors network of those abused by priests writes in their statement in part that “this is a hurtful and deceitful move that clearly shows the best pathway for survivors to get justice is through the court system and not church run programs.”