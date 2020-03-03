Diocese of Erie taking precautions over coronavirus

The Diocese of Erie is suspending several religious practices for the time being citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Bishop Lawrence Persico told us that he decided to suspend several practices as a precaution saying that there is no danger as of right now.

There are now 60 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. according to the CDC. None of them are in our area yet, but the Diocese of Erie isn’t waiting.

The Diocese is now implementing a few changes as of now.

“We haven’t had any concerns over flu or coronavirus, but we want to be proactive,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Later this week, Bishop Persico will send out a letter detailing new protocols for parishes.

The first letter started last week with the sign of peace exchange between parishioners at mass, where handshakes take place between one another.

“We’re asking them to refrain from that. They can greet one another at that point, but I think it is better that they don’t shake hands,” said Bishop Persico.

The second change is to the distribution of holy communion. Typically communion can be received either by hand or mouth.

Bishop Persico is asking parishioners to receive communion by hand only. The distribution of wine for communion has been fully suspended.

“People are concerned over drinking out of the same cup, and I have to be sensitive to our Eucharistic ministers and the clergy too. When there is precious blood left over, that has to be consumed,” said Bishop Persico.

Now as for when the suspension will be lifted, Bishop Persico says that is unclear at the time.

The diocese school’s have also taken precaution by creating a dialogue between parents, students and the administration.

“It’s really about creating a sense of calm for families and students, using common sense and practicing good hygiene we know we’re suppose to be doing any way,” said Jim Gallagher, Superintendent for the Erie Catholic Schools.

Bishop Persico added Catholics should know that missing mass is not a sin if you are sick, saying you should stay home.