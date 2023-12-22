Travel experts are urging those who are flying this weekend to get to the airport early.

The executive director of the Erie International Airport said holiday travel will start a little earlier this year as Christmas Day falls on a Monday.

He says travelers should expect to be packed tonight and all weekend. Adding its crucial for travelers to get to the airport hours before their departure.

He shared some advice for the trip home after Christmas.

“Because of their time off schedule, they’ll be extending that week out until people come back. A lot of the kids have to be back at school on January 2 so that’s when you should see that weekend rush prior to New Years Eve,” said Derek Martin, executive director of the Erie International Airport.

Martin said flights out of Erie are fully booked this holiday season, adding American Airlines will be adding capacity on April 4, 2024.