DIRECTV has pulled Jet 24 from their line-up, for now.

Jet 24 is one of 120 stations in 97 markets in a contract dispute with WJET’s parent company Nexstar.

The decision was made after DIRECTV rejected a series of requests from Nexstar for an extension of current arrangement to allow for more negotiating time without a loss of service.

We believe that is it important for you to get local news, weather and ABC programming back as quickly as possible and here is how you can help.

Call DIRECTV at 1(800) 288-2020 and tell them to return JET 24 to the line-up.