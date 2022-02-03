Disabled veteran faces mobility issues due to accumulating snow

A local disabled veteran and his wife are facing mobility issues due to the lack of shoveling and accumulating snow.

Delbert Alexander is a retired veteran after being injured twice while serving in the Navy and the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1972.

Alexander and his wife have been living in their current home in Wesleyville for the last five years.

Their access to easily moving around outside has been restricted since the last snow storm.

“When I go to the store with my scooter, I got to ride on the middle of the road because on both sides of the street the snow is half way in the road and sidewalks are not cleaned to where I can get up on the sidewalks,” said Delbert Alexander, Retired Vietnam Veteran.

Alexander said that this is concerning not only for himself, but also for the elderly and children.

The collecting unshoveled snow has left the disabled veteran and his wife frustrated with how it is impacting their everyday lives.

“When I get on my scooter to go somewhere like when there’s snow on the street, sometimes I get stuck. A couple of times I almost got hit,” said Alexander.

The snow build up is causing even more mobility issues for the couple. Alexander shares what he hopes can be done.

“If we could get something going where the cars we give them a citation, or fine the people not doing their sidewalk. I know they did a long time ago because if you’re a homeowner and you don’t shovel your sidewalk, you get fined,” said Alexander.

Alexander recalled this not being the first time he and his wife have encountered this. It has occurred before and nothing continues to be done.