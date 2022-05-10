After two years of planning, a new source of outdoor fun is taking flight in Fairview.

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new 18 hole disc golf course at Pleasant Ridge Park took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials and sponsors also threw commemorative Fairview discs to mark the occasion.

Plans for the course include learn to play clinics, a Thursday night league, and tournaments in the summer.

“It’s a great sport to get out and into nature, enjoy the outdoors. If you’re used to going out hiking, this is a great way to go out and play some disc golf while hiking. It’s just a unique opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy the park,” said Nate Millet, Fairview Parks and Recreation Authority.

Pleasant Ridge Park is located on Barker Road about a half mile south of Route 20 near Pleasant Ridge Manor.