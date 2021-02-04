Discount period extended for City of Erie tax payments

The discount period on city tax payments is extended this year.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, Erie City Council chose this due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who pay their bill by April 30th will receive a 2% discount or you can pay the face amount until July 31st. Then, residents who pay after July 31st until the end of the year will pay a 10% penalty.

“You can do it online or you can also drop it off on the State Street side of city hall, there is a secure place you can drop your payment and bill in and get that done. The treasurer office is cleaning that out daily throughout the day and you will get credit immediately.” Mayor Schember said.

City real estate taxes are based on the calendar year from January 1st through December 31st.