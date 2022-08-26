Tall Ships Erie brings in money, tourists and of course, some really spectacular nautical tales of the high seas.

As the tall ships dock at Dobbins Landing, they bring in a treasure chest worth of history and tales just waiting to be discovered.

If you had a treasure map looking for great nautical history, the “X” would be right at Dobbins Landing. The money, tourists, booked hotel rooms and busy lines are already reasons to fire a cannon for celebration.

However, the true treasure is on board the tall ships spoken down through the generations of seamen who work these relics to preserve their rich history, which otherwise might be “lost at sea”.

The Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of an 1812 Baltimore Clipper that rose to fame during the War of 1812, when they were used as privateers.

“The privateers that were built in Baltimore were wildly successful, which were a large part of Baltimore maritime history, and it’s a large part of Chesapeake Bay maritime history,” said Jeff Crosby, captain of the Pride of Baltimore II.

The vessels themselves became very world-renowned.

“So it’s a recreation of that history to bring that history back to Baltimore citizens, Maryland citizens and then also around the world,” Crosby added.

St. Lawrence II is another vessel docked by the bayfront, but it’s based out of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and she is very well-traveled.

“She operates of the Great Lakes, this summer she did all five great lakes this summer, she dipped into Kae Michigan to do all the great lakes this great big tour for the tall ships challenge, Lake Ontario is her home area but she has also been to the Atlantic ocean. When it sailed, she went down to new york city all down the eastern seaboard,” said Rhys Steffen, St. Lawrence II crew member.

Tall Ships Erie runs through Aug. 28.