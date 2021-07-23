Discover Presque Isle hosts scavenger hunt

Discover Presque Isle events continued on Friday with many family friendly events.

At the Cookhouse Pavilion, an organization called Address Earth Kids Program hosted a scavenger hunt and other activities to get kids involved in promoting a healthy, natural environment.

Diane Esser, the founder of the program, said the free event engages young people in protecting natural resources, like Presque Isle State Park.

“When they start young and they understand how the mechanics of their planet work,” Esser said, “they have a better grasp of why best practices are important for the entire family, from planting a garden to planting a tree.”

