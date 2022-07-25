Discover Presque Isle is a week long celebration in 2022.

On day one of Discover Presque Isle, visitors were able to learn about archery. Kids were also able to head to the rotary pavilion to learn about the environment and other programs.

The leader of one of the activities said that Discover Presque Isle is something that the Erie community should be excited about.

“The fact that they expanded it to the entire week is just a testament to how much they want the community as well as the visitors to the community to utilize the park and know all the fine things that it offers,” said Tim Case, Owner of Archery Encounters.