Discover Presque Isle kicks off with some changes this year

Crews are doing some prep work today as the five-day Discover Presque Isle festival gets underway.

It begins with the Sunset Music Series; Lori Burke will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., headliners Key West Express go on.

The next four days will feature around 20 events, including a sand castle building contest, a bonfire, and the movie Jaws will be shown outside. There will be no food vendors or craft area this year due to the pandemic.

Visit discoverpi.com/events/dpi for more information and a full schedule of events.

